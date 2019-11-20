About this show

Celebrate the holidays with the original cast of Golden Girls Live! They're back with an all-new episode, complete with musical numbers! In this latest "lost" episode of The Golden Girls, Dorothy and Sophia try to find time for some mother-daughter bonding away from Rose and Blanche. This production at NYC's Producers Club will have you humming the theme song all the way home. In fact, the show features musical numbers including a sing-a-long!

Yes, this is the original cast and creators of Golden Girls Live! from 2003 who have played every show these last 16 years. The show stars real-life couple Peter Mac as Sophia and Dr. John Mac as Dorothy in roles they have played over 1,835 times to date. ﻿

When Ellen DeGeneres asked Betty White about the hit drag show Golden Girls Live on Stage! she said, "They play them better than we did!"