About this show

La MaMa presents Nicky Paraiso as the master of ceremonies for the ultimate holiday cabaret at La MaMa. What does it mean to come together and celebrate during this particular holiday season? 2019 has been a tumultuous year in our national politics and in society-at-large. As a community of individuals of many beliefs and backgrounds, we can use this year-end holiday time to reflect, heal, find solace as we celebrate together. Joy to this world! Scheduled to appear are: J. Paul Bourque, Yoshiko Chuma with Devin Brahja Waldman, Beth Graczyk & John Gutierrez, Chris Ignacio, Carol Lipnik, Heather Litteer, Potri Ranka Manis, Matt Nasser, Edgar Oliver, Judith Ren-Lay, Jose Rivera, Iris Rose, George Emilio Sanchez, Peggy Shaw, Dane Terry, Marisa Tornello