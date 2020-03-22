About this show

Join us before the show in our Music Venue and experience our full MENU from the comfort of your concert seats. We offer the unique opportunity to enjoy dinner throughout the performance and encourage you to arrive early and "Indulge Your Senses" with wine, music and great food!

Chrissi Poland

Every now and then a voice comes along that is so powerful, so transfixing, it will silence the room and vibrate through your body in a way that lets you know you are witnessing something special. This is what happens when Chrissi Poland takes the stage. She has been touted as "equal parts Aretha Franklin and Carole King, with a touch of Prince". Stax Records soul legend Sam Moore has exclaimed of Chrissi, "Now this is a girl you gotta hear!". Stacey Anderson of the New York Times has simply said of Ms. Poland: "Sheer ferocity."

Scott Sharrard

Scott Sharrard served as lead guitarist and musical director for Gregg Allman for almost a decade. In addition, he became a regular songwriting partner to Allman resulting in a Grammy nomination for Americana Song of the Year for "My One True Friend" from Southern Blood. He recently joined Little Feat as a featured performer and tours extensively with his own band and solo.