TheaterMania Logo
Home link

About this show

Two short plays adapted from stories by two of the world's greatest authors, Anton Chekhov and Leo Tolstoy.

Chekhov's An Artist's Story tells the story of Nicov, a painter who encounters two very different women on a fall evening. The flirtatious Genya flatters the artist with questions about miracles and the eternal, while her pragmatic sister Lidia ridicules the artist by questioning the necessity of landscapes in a world where people are poor and hungry. Together, they bring him to a new understanding of himself.

Tolstoy's What Men Live By tells the story of a Russian peasant couple whose lives intersect with a mysterious stranger whose odd ways and brilliant smile bring them to a new understanding as well.

Show Details

  • Dates:First Preview:
    Opening Night:
    Final Performance:
  • Location: