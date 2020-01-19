About this show

The YMCA Boulton Center has crafted a play that captures this work in a thrilling original adaptation that encompasses live actors, puppets, and multimedia. All of your favorite characters are here: Wilbur, the irresistible young pig who desperately wants to avoid the butcher; Fern, a girl who understands what animals say to each other; Templeton, the gluttonous rat who can occasionally be talked into a good deed, and, most of all, the extraordinary spider, Charlotte, who proves to be "a true friend and a good writer." Determined to save Wilbur, Charlotte begins her campaign with the "miracle" of her web in which she writes, "Some pig."