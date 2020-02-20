About this show

Quick Silver Theater Company (QSTC) presents a staged reading of Pearl Cleage's latest play, Angry, Raucous and Shamelessly Gorgeous. The evening, Champagne and Pearl, is in honor of Ms. Cleage. The stellar all-female cast will be led by Crystal Fox (A Fall From Grace, Big Little Lies, soon-to-be-released Burden opposite Forrest Whitaker, and The Haves and Have Nots). Joining Ms. Fox will be Tony nominee (Eclipsed) and QSTC company member Pascale Armand, Tony nominee (Smokey Joe's Café) Brenda Braxton, and Marjorie L. Johnson (Coleman Domingo's Dot).