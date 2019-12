About this show

The director's biography, written for four actors and a pianist, becomes a pretext to redefine the existing concepts and create the artist's own queer fantasy system. The performance, in which Nijinsky's Afternoon of the Faun comes to life in a men's dressing room with one of Moniuszko's songs, aerobic exercises with Shostakovich's battle symphony and the memory of recruitment commission become an impulse for launching performative, camp variety.