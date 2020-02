About this show

Cetology (n.): The study of whales.

One woman warps the destructive story of Moby Dick and the selfless story of Jonah's whale into a blistering confrontation of unequal relationships. As Ahab's wife and Jonah's mother, she harnesses the power of women's anger and the delicacy of exercising that rage in this powerful story of love, loss, and...whales.