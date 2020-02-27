About this show

Jim Loucks's live-wire solo performance takes you to the Deep South with preachers shoutin' from the mountaintops, mamas pickin' switches, and hellfire just a heartbeat away. Witty and insightful storytelling, quirky characters, and gospel music.

