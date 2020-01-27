About this show

On a deserted city street in winter, a group of ragged Revelers perform a modern version of the ancient ritual battle between Winter and Summer, the Young and the Old. Inspired by Peter Brook and Joseph Chaikin's Open Theatre, Celebration, which opened on Broadway 51 years ago, now makes its return to New York in a concert at The York Theatre. This newly rewritten version, staged in 2016 by the New Line Theatre in St. Louis is bawdy, touching, and full of surprises. Celebration is a major milestone in Jones and Schmidt's search to find new forms for the American musical.