About this show

Join Irish Repertory Theatre for a one-night-only gala concert celebrating the legendary Broadway impresario Harold Prince. Hal's fearless creativity effectively created the American theater scene we know today. His risk-taking was rewarded with a record-breaking 21 Tony Awards, and his artistic impact is unparalleled. On this special evening, we remember our pal through his groundbreaking musicals and celebrate his legacy as a friend and collaborator — a leader who lifted up young artists and new endeavors. Hal and his wife Judy were two of Irish Rep's earliest champions, helping us to become the company we are today, and Hal went on to serve on our board for more than 30 years.