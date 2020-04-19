$20 - $100
Performers:
Anton Armstrong, Guest Conductor
Kim André Arnesen, DCINY Composer-in-Residence
Jonathan Griffith, DCINY Artistic Director and Principal Conductor
Program:
Arnesen: Magnificat
Orff: Carmina Burana
DCINY presents Carmina Burana by Carl Orff, conducted by Jonathan Griffith and featuring Distinguished Concerts Orchestra and Distinguished Concerts Singers. Anton Armstrong (St. Olaf Choir) leads chorus and orchestra in the New York premiere of Kim André Arnesen's Magnificat reimagined for mixed voices.