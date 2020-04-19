About this show

Performers:

Anton Armstrong, Guest Conductor

Kim André Arnesen, DCINY Composer-in-Residence

Jonathan Griffith, DCINY Artistic Director and Principal Conductor



Program:

Arnesen: Magnificat

Orff: Carmina Burana



DCINY presents Carmina Burana by Carl Orff, conducted by Jonathan Griffith and featuring Distinguished Concerts Orchestra and Distinguished Concerts Singers. Anton Armstrong (St. Olaf Choir) leads chorus and orchestra in the New York premiere of Kim André Arnesen's Magnificat reimagined for mixed voices.