About this show

For 25 years, 17 albums and 2,500 live shows, Carbon Leaf has lived a life less ordinary.

Blending rock, folk, Celtic, bluegrass and Americana traditions into a high-energy style the group calls "ether-electrified porch music," the Virginia quintet's poetic songs are brought to life with acoustic & electric guitars, mandolin, fiddle, bass, drums, cello, banjo, penny whistle, pedal steel, accordion and rich vocal harmony.

The 2020 tour features their upcoming release, Brothers in Arms.