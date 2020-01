About this show

Hailed as "adventurous young talents" - TimeOut New York, the Canellakis-Brown Duo pairs pianist/composer Michael Brown ("One of the leading figures in the current renaissance of performer-composers." – The New York Times) and cellist Nicholas Canellakis ("Impassioned…rich alluring tone." – The New York Times) in a captivating program combining familiar masterpieces by Ginastera, Grieg and Sibelius, the premiere of a Don Ellis arrangement by Canellakis, and more.