About this show

Program:

Tin: Calling All Dawns

Forrest: Jubilate Deo

Selections for Band



Performers:

Christopher Tin, Composer/Conductor

Warren Cook, Conductor

Featuring Distinguished Concerts Orchestra and Distinguished Concerts Singers International

Don Stinson, Director

Joliet Township Band



DCINY presents Grammy Award-winning conductor and composer Christopher Tin and the Distinguished Concerts Orchestra and Distinguished Concerts Singers in the celebrated 12-part multi-language song cycle Calling All Dawns. Warren Cook leads the choir and orchestra in Dan Forrest's Jubilate Deo, a unique multi-language setting of the Psalm 100 text, "O be joyful in the Lord, all ye lands," which draws from a wide spectrum of musical influences. This performance will be webcast on the DCINY Facebook page.