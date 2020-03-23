$20 - $100
Program:
Tin: Calling All Dawns
Forrest: Jubilate Deo
Selections for Band
Performers:
Christopher Tin, Composer/Conductor
Warren Cook, Conductor
Featuring Distinguished Concerts Orchestra and Distinguished Concerts Singers International
Don Stinson, Director
Joliet Township Band
DCINY presents Grammy Award-winning conductor and composer Christopher Tin and the Distinguished Concerts Orchestra and Distinguished Concerts Singers in the celebrated 12-part multi-language song cycle Calling All Dawns. Warren Cook leads the choir and orchestra in Dan Forrest's Jubilate Deo, a unique multi-language setting of the Psalm 100 text, "O be joyful in the Lord, all ye lands," which draws from a wide spectrum of musical influences. This performance will be webcast on the DCINY Facebook page.