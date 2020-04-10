About this show

In the basement of a house on her Malibu estate, Barbra Streisand created a private fantasy world to display her accumulated tchotchkes: a narrow cobblestoned "street" of boutiques, from an antique doll store and confectionery with its own taffy-making machine to a dress shop filled with favorite costumes from her films. In a one-man comedy, Urie plays Alex More. Alex is down on his luck after being recently fired from Disneyland. He lands a job curating the basement of Barbara Streisand. Urie's performance in 2013 won him a Clarence Derwent Award as well as a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Solo Performance. The production was the recipient of the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Solo Show. This benefit production of Buyer & Cellar is directed by Nic Cory.