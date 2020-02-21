About this show

With her comically idiosyncratic text-driven dance style, Sara Juli takes on monogamy, intimacy, loneliness, sex deprivation, and other impossibilities of marriage. In a Pepto Bismol-pink bathroom, this dance-theater comedy tackles the taboo and urgent social topic of the detritus of committed partnerships, sparking intimate conversations while blowing up the marital institution with humor, controversy, and explicit personal musing and disclosure. For mature audiences only.

"An imaginative and brave show performed with fearless vulnerability by the warm, wild, and untamed Sara Juli." — Broadway Baby