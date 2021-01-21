About this show

Over 50 years ago, the man who changed the face of popular music tragically died in a plane crash aged 22. Now Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story tells the story of the three years in which he became the World's top recording artist with a show that features over 20 of Buddy Holly's greatest hits including 'Peggy Sue', 'That'll Be The Day', 'Oh Boy', 'Everyday', 'Not Fade Away', 'Rave On' and 'Raining In My Heart'. Buddy has had audiences on their feet in every corner of the globe and now "The World's Most Successful Rock 'n' Roll Musical" is back and ready to explode onto the stage in a toe-tapping, hand-clapping extravaganza!

Buddy follows the tragically short life of Buddy Holly from his first recording contract through to his move to New York and concluding with the fatal tour of Midwest America. This show is not to be missed as Buddy sings his way through two hours of the best rock 'n' roll songs ever written.