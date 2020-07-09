About this show

A woman is tasked with representing a black teenager accused of murder. As she pursues the truth, she switches from one dialect to another, or code-switches, to solve his case. In her search for answers, she is ultimately forced to face her own devastating truths about marriage, race, and the woman she's chosen to be. In this world-premiere drama by Tara L. Wilson Noth, B.R.O.K.E.N. Code B.I.R.D. Switching confronts the unspoken lies we tell ourselves to conform, and how to make peace with who is left in the aftermath. Directed by Rayna Campbell (West End: Tangled; Film: Maleficent 2).