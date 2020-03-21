About this show

Featuring songs from the Broadway productions of Once, Come From Away, Aladdin, Mary Poppins & more!

BROADWAY BLOCKBUSTERS is an all-new concert event created exclusively for Patchogue Theatre. Produced and hosted by New York Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, Broadway's finest performers will recreate their most memorable musical career highlights, display their versatility, share backstage behind-the-scenes anecdotes and participate in an enlightening and entertaining question and answer session with our audience.