About this show

The star-studded celebration reveals that at the core of our songs and stories gender doesn't matter, but love does.

This year's lineup is set to include Tony Award winner Laura Benanti, two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz, Tony winner Len Cariou, Garrett Clayton, Tony nominee Jenn Colella, Tony winner André De Shields, Tony nominee Ariana DeBose, Emmy Award nominee Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Chilina Kennedy, Derek Klena, L. Morgan Lee, Patti Murin, Ken Page, James Snyder, and Elizabeth Stanley. Colella also returns to host the evening for the second year.