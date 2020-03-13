About this show

Born Yesterday is a surprisingly thought-provoking romantic comedy that is both funny and resonant in today's world. Love and lawlessness collide when a junkyard tycoon comes to Washington, DC, with his girlfriend, ex-showgirl Billie Dawn, to buy a senator.

World War II has ended. Harry Brock, a self-made scrap metal tycoon, has come to Washington, DC, to expand his wealth and power by buying his way to a business-friendly Amendment. When Harry is embarrassed by his girlfriend Billie Dawn socially, he hires Washington journalist Paul Verrall to educate her. In the process, Billie discovers how corrupt Harry is and eventually falls in love with her teacher and turns the tables on her boyfriend's shady business deals.