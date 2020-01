About this show

Written, directed, and performed by Rick Miller

100 voices. 25 years. 1 man.

Boom is an explosive solo performance that documents the music, culture, and politics that shaped the baby boomers (1945-1969).

Rick Miller takes us through 25 turbulent years and gives voice to over 100 influential politicians, activists, and musicians. Boom is a mind-blowing experience for audiences of all generations.