With fierce wit and astonishing honesty, Blue explores the complexities of identity and trust behind the carefully constructed façade of the Clarks, a socially prominent family that is struggling with the legacy and pitfalls of their own good fortune. Infused with a searing jazz and soul score, Blue celebrates the love and spirit of a family coming to terms with itself.

Heading the cast will be Tony Award and Emmy Award winner Leslie Uggams playing the role of Tillie Clark and Emmy Award winner Lynn Whitfield in the role of Peggy Clark.

Directed by Tony Award winner Phylicia Rashad, who starred in both the play's 2000 world premiere at Arena Stage and the 2001 New York premiere at Roundabout Theatre Company.