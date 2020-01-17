About this show

It's Christmas Eve: A Desert Storm veteran with a herniated disk and a 19-year-old runaway heroin addict share the holiday in a filthy, run-down squat on New York's Canal Street. Adam Rapp immerses the audience firmly into the bleak, claustrophobic world of these characters.

This unusual love story is grimly compelling, mixing gritty honesty with remarkable generosity and compassion, striking a delicate balance between the sweet and difficult moments in human interaction.

Compelling as it is, the play is not for the faint of heart; it contains graphic scatological references, simulated drug use, and descriptions of trauma that can leave the viewer stunned and/or sickened.

Because of this, we are not allowing children 14 and under into the theater.