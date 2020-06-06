About this show

Daniel Alexander Jones returns to Joe's Pub as Jomama Jones, his critically acclaimed alter ego, in Black Light. Commissioned as part of Joe's Pub's New York Voices program, Black Light is a revival for turbulent times. Jomama leads an intimate journey — through the darkness of personal and political upheaval and the shards of shattered illusions — illuminated by spontaneous humor. Black Light draws musical influence from Prince, Sade, Diana Ross, and Tina Turner, and is marked significantly by the Black American Freedom movement, Afromysticism, goddess mythology, and divination. This immersive performance piece removes the barrier between artist and audience through inquiry, story, and song.