In honor of Black History Month, Flushing Town Hall presents its Black History Trilogy, a three-part series of outstanding Broadway performers showcasing the music and speeches of influential African American artists, scholars, and leaders.

Alton Fitzgerald White kicks off the Trilogy in John Lewis: A Pioneer for Justice on Friday, February 5, at 7pm.

Alton Fitzgerald White, a gifted actor who starred in Broadway's hit show Ragtime and performed over 4,000 times as Mufasa, "king of the jungle," in Disney's production of The Lion King, will bring to life the legacy of American politician and civil rights leader John Lewis, who passed away last summer and coined the popular phrase "good trouble" in one of his most resilient speeches. Following his reading of the speech, White will discuss why Lewis's words and mission are still relevant today