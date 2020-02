About this show

Black, And…, which had its premiere at the Greater Manchester Fringe, is a solo spoken-word piece that has always existed to capture and artistically represent the experiences of those of us who live at intersections within our blackness. Created from the diary of a 13-year-old girl, Black, And… chronicles the highs and lows of discovering oneself and acquiring the tools to express that, and teaches us what to do when no one shows up to your birthday party.