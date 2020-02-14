About this show

Join us as we welcome 3 of the Tri-State's funniest comedians to our stage, for what promises to be an evening full of laughs.

Use the code GROUP when purchasing 10 or more tickets and receive $5 off per ticket.

Joey Callahan – From the first time Joey Callahan saw Dick Van Dyke trip over the Ottoman, he knew he wanted to work in comedy. He has headlined clubs and casinos all over the United States, Canada and The United Kingdom. He has performed his one man show at the prestigious Fringe Festival in Edinburgh, Scotland. He is a regular at the Borgata in Atlantic City.

Buddy Fitzpatrick – As seen in the Sopranos, on Gotham Comedy Live AXSTV, Live in Gotham VR, and two appearances on nickmom Night Out. When not currently headlining, Buddy can be seen opening for Joy Behar and was a frequent opener for Joan Rivers.

Ed McGonigal has been performing in nightclubs and theaters on the east coast for years. He has been heard on the Opie & Anthony Show, and other numerous Philadelphia radio stations. He has also been recurring on many Philadelphia TV stations.