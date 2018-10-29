About this show

Its February 29, 1940, the night of the 1939 Academy Awards. Bette Davis is nominated for Best Actress in the film Dark Victory. At 8:45pm, the Los Angeles Times leaks the Oscar winners. Vivien Leigh beats Bette for Best Actress for her portrayal of Scarlett O'Hara in Gone With the Wind. With newspaper in hand, the bold and deviant Davis walks out of the Oscars. Back in her Hollywood home, Jessica Sherr powerfully channels Ms. Davis fuming, frustrated and facing disillusionment. Ms. Davis takes us on a bumpy ride that portrays a tumultuous life of an actress of the silver screen fighting misogyny every step of the way to win roles and compensation on a par with her male counterparts. Bette Davis is a trailblazer — the first of her kind to break the glass ceiling for women in the entertainment industry. See what happens when someone who always wants to win.... loses.