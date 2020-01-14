About this show

Tony Award winner Beth Leavel (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone) is bringing her brand-new show to Feinstein's/54 Below for five nights of fun! It's Not About Me is a celebration of her long and storied career as one of Broadway's biggest, belting-est divas. Join us for a night of story and song, taking you through her favorite roles she's played, the ones that got away, and the ones she's still chasing after. Filled with laughs, special guests, and surprises, this is one show you don't want to miss.