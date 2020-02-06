About this show

A tragic love story set in Nazi Germany, Bent follows the journey of Max, a young gay man, who learns to accept himself and to love in the face of horrific and impossible odds. Bent celebrates the vibrant culture of 1930s Berlin, and sheds light on the widely untold history of the persecution of homosexual men during the Holocaust.

"...a gripping tale of love, courage and identity that today can be universally appreciated for its enduring theatrical power. There's much more to this drama than a history lesson." — Charles McNulty, LA Times

Intended for mature audiences. Nudity & depictions of violence.