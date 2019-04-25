About this show

It's showtime, folks! The ghost-with-the-most comes to life onstage in this hilarious new musical based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film. Directed by Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!), Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager obsessed with the whole "being dead thing." Lucky for Lydia, her new house is haunted by a recently deceased couple and a delightful demon with a real zest for life. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter will show his true stripes. Starring a cast of Broadway's biggest talents, Beetlejuice features eye-popping sets, jaw-dropping choreography, and a score that's out of this (Nether)world. Seize the Day-O and get tickets now to the funniest musical this side of the other side.