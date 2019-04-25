TheaterMania Logo
Home link

About this show

It's showtime, folks! The ghost-with-the-most comes to life onstage in this hilarious new musical based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film. Directed by Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!), Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager obsessed with the whole "being dead thing." Lucky for Lydia, her new house is haunted by a recently deceased couple and a delightful demon with a real zest for life. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter will show his true stripes. Starring a cast of Broadway's biggest talents, Beetlejuice features eye-popping sets, jaw-dropping choreography, and a score that's out of this (Nether)world. Seize the Day-O and get tickets now to the funniest musical this side of the other side.

Show Details

  • Running Time:2hr 30min (1 intermission)
  • Dates:Opening Night:
    Final Performance:
  • Location:
  • Ticket Office:2122396200
Save up to $60
Regular Price:$99 - $179
Your Price:$79 - $129
Discount Offer Details
Offer Valid For Performances thru March 1, 2020

Tuesday through Thursday performances:
Discount Tickets $79-$109 (reg price $99-$169)

Friday through Sunday performances:
Discount Tickets $89-$129 (reg price $99-$179)
* Conditions and Restrictions
Use code:BJTHM211
Buy Discount Tickets