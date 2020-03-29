About this show

Pianist Paavali Jumppanen joins St. Luke's Chamber Ensemble for the first of two all-Beethoven programs celebrating the composer's 250th birthday. The "Eroica" Symphony is one of Beethoven's most powerful and popular works, performed on this program in an arrangement for piano quartet by Ferdinand Ries, Beethoven's student, confidante, and secretary. While Beethoven's Quintet for Piano and Winds in E-flat Major highlights the ensemble's woodwind players. A noted Beethoven expert, Jumppanen has recorded many of Beethoven's works for piano and has written extensively about the composer.