About this show

BE MORE CHILL is the new musical sensation that's about to invade your brain… in the best way. An unprecedented international phenomenon, this original and hilarious show exploded onto the musical theatre scene and electrified audiences during its runs off- and on Broadway. Featuring a Tony Award®-nominated score bursting with addictive earworms, BE MORE CHILL is a mind-bendingly fun hit about the competing voices in all of our heads. It's just your a-typical love story – a guy (he wants to fit in), a girl (she wants to be noticed), and the supercomputer inside the guy's head that tells him what to do (it wants to take over the world!).

According to the New Yorker, "If you fed 'Dear Evan Hansen' and 'Mean Girls' to the 'Little Shop of Horrors' plant, you'd get BE MORE CHILL." In other words, it's both a relatable tale about how far we'll go for a little validation… and an otherworldly delight about a lovable geek and his very invasive (im)plant. What's not to love?