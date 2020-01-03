About this show

Can a poster boy for gay marriage become a pioneer of gay divorce? In Bad Husband //\ Bad Homo, Ryan Conarro achieves the gay American dream of the 21st century: He gets married, only to see that fantasy turn into a nightmare when his marriage falls apart. But Ryan was never a good gay in the first place. Scared of the scene and the men he wanted to want, he steered clear of hooking up, partying, or wearing angel wings in parades. Now, in this poignant, unfiltered comedy of errors, Ryan's picking up the pieces: hitting (and missing) the scene and searching for his inner gay diva, with the help of Kirya Traber (a recently married gay) and dancing queens Jimmy Crowell and Will Atkins.