About this show

Join us at 54 Below, Broadway's Tuesday night cocktail party/songfest. There is no cover charge for Backstage, merely a $15 food and beverage minimum. There is a full bar and dinner menu available for Backstage. Each week, Broadway cast members and audiences alike gather to mix and mingle at 54 Below, Broadway's most intimate haunt, located in the heart of the theatre district. Musical Director Brad Simmons keeps the house jumping from the piano, while host Susie Mosher (the love child of Joanne Worley & Paul Lynde) guides the crowd through an evening of music, mayhem and full throttle belting. Special guests from hit Broadway shows drop in to perform and answer the question on everyone's minds, "what happened in the show tonight?" Members of the Backstage repertory company, featuring some of New York's most exciting musical theatre talent, is on hand each week to sing everything from Schwartz to Sondheim.