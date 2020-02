About this show

If Bach had a greatest-hits album, the works on this program would surely make the list. Starting with the first notes of the lilting melody of Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring to the final words of the most performed and well-known of his sacred cantatas, Ich habe genug, these moving, time-honored masterpieces remind us why they are some of the most cherished of Bach's prolific oeuvre.