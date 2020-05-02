About this show

INTERACTIVE PUPPETRY WORKSHOP AT 1PM

Introductory workshop into the world of shadow puppetry. Participants will learn how to design and build their own shadow puppets and how to play with them on a shadow screen.

FAMILY PERFORMANCE AT 2:15PM

Based on the beloved children's book. Mr. Hatch leads a colorless, ordered life, until one Valentine's Day, he receives a candy-filled heart with the note "somebody loves you." This heartwarming puppet play from British Columbia examines the effect that kindness can have on a dreary existence. Join Mr. Hatch as he searches for his secret admirer and enjoys the biggest surprise of his life! For ages 3 & up.