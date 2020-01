About this show

A journey through the dark side of the American dream, Assassins explores the lives of nine men and women who either killed (or tried to kill) one of the Presidents of the United States. When the musical made its Broadway debut in 2004, the New York Times wrote that Assassins has "acquired a new point of connection with contemporary culture…[through] that imaginary constitutional amendment to which these antiheroes subscribe so ardently: the right to be famous."