Following his hit off-Broadway show Strictly Unorthodox, Ashley Blaker is back. As seen in the UK, USA, Canada, Israel, South Africa, and Australia, and star of his own BBC show Ashley Blaker's Goyish Guide to Judaism, he's finally returning to New York with his all-new show, and this time it's not just for the Jews...

"A slickly funny stand-up. He is proof that even the most reverent enjoy a little irreverence." — New York Times

"Imagine John Oliver in a yarmulke." — New York Post