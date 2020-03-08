About this show

NYU Skirball will join with the Public Theater, New York Theatre Workshop, PEN America, and CUNY's Segal Center to present Art in Danger, Artists at Risk, a free panel discussion on political censorship of the arts at 1 pm. The panel will be followed by a marathon reading of Kafka's seminal novel The Trial at 3pm, featuring authors Salman Rushdie and Zadie Smith; actors Kathleen Chalfant, Scott Shepherd, and Jim Fletcher; and philosopher Kwame Anthony Appiah, editor of the New York Times' "The Ethicist" column.