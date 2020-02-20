About this show

Critically acclaimed ARCH Ballet presents an evening of bold contemporary dances choreographed by Sheena Annalise. Pointe in Motion opens the evening with a moving ink-in-water backdrop blended together with electronic dance music. Choreography inspired by the fluidity of thought creates a visually stunning and vibrant performance.

The world premiere of Surreal takes the stage with avant-garde balletic ideas, high fashion costumes, and an electronic dance score. Oozing with Salvador Dali-esque inspiration, the choreography roots the unconscious mind to the source of artistic creativity.