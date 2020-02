About this show

Emmy-winning comedian Faith Salie returns to her home city to present a brand-new one-woman memoir, bringing her laugh-out-loud, often tender recollections of the turbulent emotional waters of adolescence and adulthood to the stage for a strictly limited run. Don't miss this no-holds-barred look into Salie's very relatable journey to self-acceptance, learning that the only person she ever truly needs to impress is herself.