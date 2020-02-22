About this show

Choreographer Florentina Holzinger combines fin de siècle freak shows with 1960s live art, offering a new perspective on the rupture between high art and entertainment culture. Through this humorous and furious destruction of a classical narrative, Holzinger addresses the myth of the supposedly perfect woman, the artist herself. Five women tackle the neoliberalist cult of the body, jumping between the aesthetics of an occult fitness studio, and a cyborg bullfight, with a hint of Balanchine's neoclassical ballet quartet Apollo.