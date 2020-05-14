About this show

Music, dance, laughs, and the age-old tale of Boy Meets Girl – no musical puts it on stage better than Anything Goes! Featuring such unforgettable songs as "It's De-Lovely," "Friendship," "I Get A Kick Out Of You," "All Through The Night," "Anything Goes," "You're The Top" and "Blow, Gabriel, Blow," this 1930s classic established Cole Porter as America's premier writer of sophisticated songs and swept the country with its magical score and mesmerizing dance numbers. A hilarious shipboard romp, Anything Goes is Delightful, Delicious, and De-Lovely.