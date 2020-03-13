About this show

After a sold-out debut in September 2019 (at the Center for Jewish History), Anne Frank: The Musical returns off-Broadway at the Actors Temple Theatre. Written by Jean-Pierre Hadida, adapted in English by Dylan Hadida, this musical was highly recognized in France for the last 10 years. After receiving critical acclaim for his 2019 off-Broadway production, David Serero returns as the director and producer of this revival, also starring as Otto Frank. Anne Frank: The Musical features 12 artists onstage to bring the poetry and music of Jean-Pierre Hadida.