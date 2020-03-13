About this show

Following its sold-out debut in September 2019 at the Center for Jewish History, Anne Frank, a Musical is making its off-Broadway revival at the Actors Temple Theater. Written by Jean-Pierre Hadida, adapted in English by Dyla Hadida, this musical earned critical acclaim in France since its debut in 2008. David Serero, who won critical acclaim for this production as a director, producer, and for starring as Otto Frank, will return in this new production. The rest of the cast will soon be announced. Anne Frank, a Musical will feature 12 artists onstage to bring the poetry and music of Jean-Pierre Hadida.