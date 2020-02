About this show

Lydia and Henry's dinner guests are about to arrive when Henry's spontaneous marriage proposal threatens to burn the evening to a crisp. Wine bottles and years of unspoken tensions are uncorked, and, before the evening is through, Lydia must confront her long-held fears and feelings if she's going to commit to a future with Henry. Directed by Whitney White, Stacy Osei-Kuffour's world-premiere comedy marches into the muddy intersection of romantic entanglement, identity, pride, and survival.