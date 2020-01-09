About this show

Woven from ancestral myths, traditional music, and a three-person narrative, Andares reveals the extraordinary spirit of México's most remote corners and the astonishing pathways of their humblest of inhabitants. The play shines a light on a range of realities - land usurpation, widespread violence, community resistance - which indigenous people continue to face at the crossroads of old and new ways of life. Created by Héctor Flores Komatsu in a year-long search across the original cultures of his homeland, Andares is both a deeply touching and fierce denunciation against a present that seems intent upon destroying what was once held as sacred.